LAHORE – Following public backlash and debate at the Senate and Sindh Assembly, Police have formed a five member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the incident of severe torture on minor housemaid Rizwana.

DIG Islamabad Police Shehzad Ahmed Bokhari will head the JIT comprising SSP Counter Terrorism Department, SSP Investigations and representatives from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

After public hue and cry, the voice of ill-fated minor girl reached Sindh Assembly and Upper House of the Parliament.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon lamented that the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar was taking suo moto notice of any incident but now no one was caring about the tragic incident of brutal torture on a minor girl.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman expressed similar views during a Senate session.

She raised the question that why suo moto notice has not been taken on the issue of torture on Rizwana.

Child Protection Bureau has taken legal custody of Rizwana presently under treatment at ICU of LGH.

Rizwana’s health condition

Health condition of torture victim minor housemaid Rizwana is improving, said Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Al-Fareed Zafar.

“Her platelets have increased from 12,000 to 80,000. On improvement in breathing, artificial oxygen supply has been decreased. Infection in her body is also decreasing”, he said, adding that the Lahore General Hospital was providing best possible treatment facilities to the minor housemaid.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar expressed hope of significant improvement in the health conditions of Rizwana, presently under treatment at Intensive Care Unit of the LGH.

He said that the surgery of her arm would be performed on decreasing infection in the body.

Rizwana, victim of torture by wife of a civil judge, was first admitted to the DHQ Hospital Sargodha.

There were wounds on her face, head and body besides burn marks.

She was shifted to the LGH in critical condition on July 24.

Special Medical Board conducted a thorough medical examination and Rizwana was diagnosed with sepsis.

As per the medical board, old wounds increased infection in blood and affected some organs.

Infection in one lung and blood clots in the other was causing difficulties in breathing.