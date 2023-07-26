COLOMBO – Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club after match referee David Boon accepted the Pakistan team management’s request for the substitution.

Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three. He remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel.

Busy wicketkeeper-batsman stitched an unbeaten 95 runs partnership with ultra-aggressive Agha Salman. He was not out at 37 with the help of one boundary and a maximum on the conclusion of third days play. Agha Salman was unbeaten on 132 while facing 148 deliveries. He hit 15 fours and one maximum.

Pakistan was 563/5 on stumps, taking a healthy first inning lead of 397 runs.