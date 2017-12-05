Rizwan Ahmed appointed chairman PNSC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The federal government has appointed Rizwan Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). The new chairman assumed charge of his office here on Monday.

Rizwan holds a Masters degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, USA. He joined the government service in 1988.

Mr. Rizwan has worked on various key positions in the federal and provincial governments including Additional Secretary Cabinet Division, Additional Secretary Establishment Division, Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), Managing Director Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC), Secretary Health, Government of Sindh, Managing Director Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, Government of Sindh and Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad.