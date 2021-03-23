Riz Ahmed’s desi family can’t comprehend the deal behind Oscars

Riz Ahmed’s family responded to his historic Oscar nomination in the most desi way possible.

On Twitter, The Reluctant Fundamentalist star announced that his cousin had no idea what the Academy Awards were and couldn’t grasp why his selection was so important.

“My cousin Adnan legit didn’t know what the Oscars were. ‘Why all the gas? I won best client engagement award for the financial quarter’,” Ahmed wrote.

“Other cousin steps in ‘Na it’s not as big as that, cos he didn’t win anything. It’s more like getting an email from your boss.’ Thanks, boss,” he added.

Last week, Ahmed earned a Best Actor nomination for his role in Sound of Metal, making him the first Muslim and Pakistani actor to earn a nomination in the category.

