Riyadh welcomes Yemen agreement

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it welcomed the agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi militia.

The ministry said that the Kingdom was committed to reaching a political solution that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen.

The handing over of the port of Hodeidah to the control of the United Nations will help to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, the ministry stressed, reports Arab News.

A ceasefire agreement was reached on Thursday with respect to the city of Hodeidah and its port.

