Riyadh supports TAPI gas pipeline project

Ashgabat

Saudi Arabia has expressed support for the Ashgabat-initiated project on construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) transnational gas pipeline.

This was announced at a meeting of the Turkmen-Saudi intergovernmental commission that took place in Riyadh, the Turkmen government said in a message on Satuurday. Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Babayev reported on the results of the Riyadh visit during a meeting of the Turkmen government on Nov. 10.

Babayev said the talks have created opportunities for attracting Saudi investments in international and national projects in the oil and gas sector, searching for and extracting minerals, and developing communications. —INP