Riyadh ready to share intel with New Delhi’: MBS

New Delhi

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a joint statement issued during his day-long visit to India on Wednesday described terrorism and extremism as a common concern and said that Riyadh is ready to share intelligence with New Delhi to tackle these issues.

Prince Mohammad arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night, a day after wrapping up a historical visit to Islamabad in which he signed $20 billion worth of agreements in the “first phase” of Saudi investment in Pakistan. Modi in his joint statement described the Pulwama attack as “a symbol of the anti-humanitarian threat the world is facing”, Times of India reported. The Associated Press quoted Modi saying – without naming Pakistan – that “in order to deal effectively with this threat, we agree that there is a need to increase all possible pressure on countries supporting any type of terrorism.”

He added: “It is the need of the hour to take appropriate action against the infrastructure of terrorism. It is very important to punish the terrorists and all their supporters.”—Agencies

