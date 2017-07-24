All rivers in low flood

Pre-flood arrangements finalized

Sargodha

The administration of the division has finalized all arrangements to cope with any flood situation and set up relief camps in flood-prone areas across the division. An official of Commissioner office told APP that all the four Deputy Commissioners of the division have been directed to make necessary arrangements in their districts to deal with the flood threats. He said that all DCs including Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakhar have also been directed to keep themselves alert to cope with any untoward situation. The boats and tents were available in the areas, he said and added that all stakeholders were also taken on board for coping with any flood situation. All populated areas in surroundings of the Chenab and Jhelum rivers have been divided into A and B categories and focal persons have also been nominated there, he added.

Meanwhile, Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that Rivers Indus at Kalabagh and Kabul in Warsak-Nowshera Reach are flowing in Low Flood while River Swat is also at Low Flood Stage at Chakdara Bridge. According to daily FFC report on Sunday, other major Rivers, including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej are flowing normal. The Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs as of today is 10.642 MAF (76.80 % of total live storage capacity). Tarbela & Mangla Reservoir elevations are 1523.00 feet & 1219.60 feet respectively meaning thereby that they are 27.00 feet & 22.40 feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Levels of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday’s Monsoon Low over North-western Madhya Pradesh (India) today lies over Eastern Rajasthan (India).—APP