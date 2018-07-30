Rivers Indus, Kabul in low flood: FFC

Islamabad

The Federal Flood Commission has said that Rivers Indus at Kalabagh and Kabul in “Warsak- Nowshera Reach” are flowing in low flood while other main rivers including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are normal.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, the actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs are at elevations of 1511.59 feet and 1147.60 feet respectively i.e. 38.41 feet & 94.40 feet below their respective maximum conservation levels of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 5.788 MAF (42.31 % as compared to the existing combined live storage capacity of 13.681 MAF).—APP

