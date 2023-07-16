LAHORE – River Sutlej is at a low flood level at Sulemanki and is likely to fall during the next 24 hours.

All other major rivers are flowing below low flood levels.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has said that the Head Sulemanki is experiencing a moderate flood, with both the inflow and outflow of water recorded at 77,665 cusecs.

A high alert has been issued for Pakpattan, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar districts.

In response, rescue and flood relief camps have been established in these districts. A total of 408 rescuers, equipped with 135 boats, life jackets, life rings, wireless sets, and other machinery, are actively engaged in rescue operations in the areas adjacent to the Sutlej River, he added.

The Relief Commissioner stated that 26,428 individuals have been safely shifted from the flood-affected areas along the River Sutlej’s belt. Additionally, efforts have been made to evacuate 1,643 animals and belongings of the affected people are being transferred to secure locations.

DG PDMA Imran Qureshi is supervising the rescue operations in the flood-affected districts, and regular updates on the flood situation are being provided to all relevant authorities, including the chief minister.

In compliance with the government’s directives, he added that the PDMA has ensured the provision of necessary machinery and funds to all districts. Effective coordination is being maintained between PDMA and all departments and district administrations.

The Relief Commissioner mentioned that the floodwater is expected to reach Head Islam within 60 hours from Head Sulemanki.

Consequently, instructions have been issued to make necessary protective arrangements for the districts connected to Head Islam, including Bahawalpur and Lodhran. He further assured that all districts have an adequate supply of machinery, food hampers, tents, and other essential resources.

As of now, the situation is under complete control, with no reports of any human casualties caused by the floods. The government departments possess the necessary capabilities to handle any emergency effectively, he concluded.