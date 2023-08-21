After wreaking havoc on Kasur and Okara, River Sutlej overflows in Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar districts.

Unprecedented high flood has submerged thousands of acres of land, destroyed houses, and displaced huge populations along with their belongings and livestock besides cutting off land access to hundreds of villages in Kasur, Okara, Pakkpatan and Bahawalnagar districts.

Though water flow at Ganda Singh Wala has decreased, River Sutlej there is still at a high flood level.

A couple of days back, water flow at Ganda Singh Wala was recorded at 280,000 cusecs, the highest in the history of the country.

In Kasur district, the entry point of River Sutlej from India, exceptionally high flood levels caused inundation on thousands of acres besides cutting off land access to more than 50 villages.

Though thousands of people were shifted from vulnerable areas before the River Sutlej attained an exceptionally high flood level, a huge number of people and livestock were still stranded.

The district administration and rescue officials shifted these stranded people to comparatively safe areas on boats.

کل تلوار پوسٹ پر پانی کا بہاو 2لاکھ 22ہزار 955کیوسک تھا۔24گھنٹوں کے بعد اس وقت پانی کا بہاو 1لاکھ 57 ہزار کیوسک ہے۔

آج مزید 4 سو لوگوں کو ریسکیو کیا گیا179کو محفوظ مقامات پر منتقل کیا گیا۔MCL,WASA,LDAکے تمام ریسورسز سیلاب متاثرین کیلئے قصورانتظامیہ کی صوابدید پر دے دئیے گئے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/JwcKNsDXFF — Commissioner Lahore Division (@commissionerlhr) August 21, 2023

As per the officials, more than 24,000 people have been shifted to relief camps.

As many as 15,800 animals have also been shifted to four livestock camps.

Flood water has inundated more than 30,000 acres of land and cut off land access to 56 villages in Okara district.

The rescue operation was carried out in Okara on the pattern of Kasur district.

The administration of the Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari districts also followed the guidelines of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

In Pakpattan, more than 11,000 people and 700 animals have been shifted to relief camps and designated places for livestock.

In Vehari, flood-damaged crops on 22,000 acres of land and cut off access to 37 villages. More than 4,000 people have been shifted to relief camps.

As per PDMA and the administration of districts, all the necessary facilities including food, potable water and tents have been made available at relief camps. Fodder has also been made available for animals.

Medical camps have also been set up for the timely treatment of flood-affected people. Mobile teams are also providing medical facilities in flood-affected areas.

River Sutlej is likely to maintain a high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala due to the steady flow of water from the Harike and Ferozepur headworks on the Indian side.

At 7 pm and 8 pm, water flow was steady at 141,755 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala.

River Sutlej at Sulemanki is steady at an exceptionally high flood level.

At 7 pm and 8 pm, the water flow at Sulemanki was steady at 187,128 cusecs.

River Sutlej at Islam is below the low flood level.

At 8 pm, water flow at Islam headworks was 44,909 cusecs.

Within the next 24-36 hours, River Sutlej is likely to attain a high flood level at Islam due to downstream flows from Sulemanki headworks.