Although the water level has slightly dropped in River Sutlej at Ganda Singhwala, and currently it stands at 253,000 cusecs, still the district administration is not complacent.

Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) personnel, too, have joined the rescue operation in the areas of Kasur bordering India. They have shifted the people stranded in floodwaters to safe locations.

The Rangers personnel are on their toes round the clock to deal with any emergency. River Sutlej has wreaked havoc at Arifwala as 95,000 cusecs of water passing through the river in the area has washed away people’s homes, crops and even roads.

The situation has prompted exodus of locals from the area while Rescue personnel, too, have sped up their efforts to evacuate people from their homes.

On the other hand, water level in River Sutlej near Bahawalnagar is on the rise due to which there are fears that the river will soon be in a high flood.

It is after 35 years that such a deluge has been noticed in the river. 250,000 cusecs of water released by India into the river, after passing through Head Sulemanki, has now entered the area.

Realizing gravity of the situation, rescue personnel have sped up evacuation of the people, while the district administration have set up 25 relief camps.

Rescue personnel, on the other hand, have separately set up nine camps. People are being urged through announcements being made from mosques to shift to safe places on their own, or otherwise they would be forcibly made to leave their homes.

Crops grown over hundreds of acres were submerged after Mehru Canal near Khanpur Mehr in Ghotki developed a 30-feet wide breach.

And to make matters worse, not a single official from the irrigation department has reached the site, forcing the residents to plug the breach on their own.

The situation has become more precarious as the water is now moving towards people’s homes.