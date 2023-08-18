LAHORE – River Sutlej on Friday evening attained exceptionally high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala, causing inundation in nearby villages.

High flood damaged fields and houses on both sides of River Sutlej in Kasur district.

Districts in the close vicinity of River Sutlej have already started evacuation of people from possible flood hit area following timely issuance of warning by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

PDMA had issued alert soon after India released water in River Sutlej from Pong and Bakhra dams two days back.

District administration Kasur has evacuated people from several villages to flood relief camps along with their valuable belongings and animals. All the necessary facilities have been made available at relief camps.

As per the PDMA, it is the highest flood level at River Sutlej during the last 26 years.

Presently, water flow is steady at 261,053 cusec at Ganda Singh Wala.

The deluge has affected areas in the close vicinity of River Sutlej at Ganda Sigh Wala and downstream.

PDMA Director Nazia Jabeen has issued letters to districts in the close vicinity of River Sutlej about the recent developments and suggested taking measures accordingly.

The PDMA had issued instructions to the deputy commissioners of Bahawalnagar, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan and Bahawalpur due to high flood in River Sutlej and possible deluge in River Beas following excess water release by India.

“As reported by the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters and Flood Forecasting Division, reservoirs in India at Sutlej & Beas Rivers have attained maximum Levels. It is also pertinent to mention here that in the presence of current meteorological situation moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Sutlej and Beas, and an amount of heavy rainfall, medium to high level flood is expected”, reads a letter sent by PDMA director Nazia Jabeen to DCs of districts in close vicinities of Sutlej and Beas.

She suggested launching comprehensive electronic, print and social media campaign regarding anticipated damages, timely evacuation and streamlined efficient and communication system through phone calls, SMS, and announcements, to ensure timely dissemination of aforementioned weather forecast, advisories, and alerts floated by PDMA and all stakeholder departments to local community living in flood prone/low lying areas through patwaris, lumberdars, notables and general announcement in mosques.