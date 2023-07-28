LAHORE – River Indus is likely to attain high flood levels at Guddu and Sukkur during next 2-3 days due to heavy rains and downstream releases from Taunsa and Punjnad.

Flash flooding is expected in tributaries of River Kabul along with hill torrents of DG Khan division during next 24 hours.

River Indus at Taunsa and Guddu and River Sutlej at Sulemanki are in medium flood levels.

River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Sukkur, River Kabul at Nowshera, River Chenab at Marala and River Ravi at Balloki and Sidhnai are in low flood.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood level.

According to the synoptic situation, yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over Northeast Afghanistan today lies over northern parts of the country.

Light to moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of River Kabul & Indus along with Lahore and Gujranwala divisions during the next couple of days.

Scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan, Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran and Nasirabad divisions.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over Sargodha and Bahawalpur divisions.

Rainfall (mm) over catchment areas during last 24 hours

Indus: Takht Bai=106, Mardan=94, Daggar=86, Shinkiari=62, Kamra =61, Tarbela=56, Besham=51, Attock=47, Islamabad [Chaklala Airbase=40, Bokra=35, Saidpur & Zeropoint=29 each, Shamsabad=28, Golra=19, New Airport=18], Saidu Sharif=38, Rohri=37, Risalpur=29, Bosak Bidge & Buner=28 each, Sukkur, Larkana & Oghi=25 each, Malam Jabba & Rahim Yar Khan=21 each, Murree & Moin-Jo-Daro=20 each, Jacobabad=18, Pattan & Kalam=12 each, Khawagoobo Brige & Dir=10 each, Kakul & Lower Dir=06 each, Cherat 05, Babusar=04, Kalpani nullah, Phulra, Dhok Pathan, Tirah-Khyber & Nowshera=03 each.

Jhelum: Muzaffarabad (City=79, Airport-65), Domel-69, Balakot 60, Haraman=33, Kotli=24, Garhi Dopatta=19, Chattar Kallas=18, Rawalakot=06, Joharabad=03.

Chenab: Sialkot=07, Gujranwala & Noorpur Thal=04 each.

Ravi: Lahore (Nishtar Town=65, Tajpura=09, Mughalpura=08, Jail Road=02, Gulberg and Lakshmi Chowk=01 each.

Sutlej: Kasur=42.

Others: Muslim Bagh=38, Jamli Baloch=37, Khuzdar=19, Mastung=10, Ziarat & Sibbi=05 each, Loralai & Pishin=04 each, Kalat=03.