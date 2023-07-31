LAHORE – River Indus has attained high flood level at Guddu Barrage.

River Indus is like to attain high flood level at Sukkur later in the evening mainly due to downstream releases from Panjnad and Guddu Barrage.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already issued alert due to increasing water flow in River Indus.

NDMA has directed taking necessary measures for rescuing people from low-lying areas.

River Indus at Taunsa and Sukkur, and River Ravi at Balloki and Sidhnai are in medium flood levels.

River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma, and River Sutlej at Sulemanki and Islam are in low flood levels.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood levels.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), mild moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

Seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of country during the next couple of days.

However, isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Northeast Balochistan , Islamabad along with DI Khan ,Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and DG Khan divisions during the period.

Rainfall (mm) in cathment areas during last 24 hours

Indus: Tirah-Khyber=03, Mirkhani=02, Oghi and Drosh=01 each and Kabul=trace.

Jhelum: Kotli=05, Rohtas=03, Chakwal=02, Bandi Abbaspur and Balakot=01 each and Mangla=trace.

Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej: Nil

Others: Ziarat and Zhob=04 each, Loralai=03 and Lasbela=trace.