LAHORE – River Indus is in medium flood levels at Guddu and Sukkur.

River Indus is likely to attain a high flood level at Guddu later in the evening and at Sukkur by July 31 due to rains in catchment areas and downstream releases.

River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh , Chashma and Taunsa, River Kabul at Nowshera, River Ravi at Balloki and Sidhnai and River Sutlej at Sulemanki are in low flood levels.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood levels.

Moderate flash flooding is expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan division and nullahs of Sibbi and Nasirabad divisions during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, rough of westerly wave lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Mild moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

Seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Islamabad along with Peshawar, Kohat, Bruurn, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Multan , DG Khan ,Bahawalpur, Zhob, Sibbi, Nasirabad and Kalat divisions during the next couple of days.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal division s along with upper Sindh .

Rainfall (mm) in catchment areas of rivers during last 24 hours

Indus: Khanpur=28, Jacobabad=25 , Bannu=l4 , Astore=08, Tirah-Khyber=05, Skardu and Babusar=04 each, Dir, Kalam, Parachinar and Bunji=03 each, Larkana, Barkhan, Bagrote and Kurrum Garhi=02 each, DI Khan, Oghi and Chilas =01 each, Islamabad new airport, Gilgit, Nowshera and Bhakkar =trace each.

Jhelum: Kotli=04, Muzaffarabad (Airport=02 , City=Ol), Dhulli=02 , Jhelum and Bandi Abbaspur=01 each.

Chenab: Hafizabad= 52, Multan (Airport=10, City=04), Jhang=08, Gujranwala and Gujrat=05 each, Sialkot [Cantt and Airport=02 each), Kot Addu=02, Chunian and Muzzafargarh=trace each.

Ravi: Lahore [Gulshan-e-Ravi=l56 , Shahi Qilla=l47, Qurtba Chock=l09, Township=l07 , Luckshami=101 , Johar Town=96, Taj Pura=82, Iqbal Town=60, Samanabad and Upper Mall=44 each, Mughal Pura=42, Gulburg=35, Jail Road=34, Shahdara=27, Misri Shah=24, Airport=l4), Khanewal=64, Gojra=40 ,Faisalabad [Madina Town and Dogar Basti=22 each, Ghulam Muhmmad abad=l9, Allama Iqbal Colony=l5, Gulistan Colony=13, Airport=03), Sahiwal=20, Okara and Ravi Syphon=05 each, Narowal=03, TT Singh=01 and Kotnainan=trace.

Sutlej: Kasur=20 ,Bahawalnagar=l9 and Chunian=trace.

Others: Jiwani=05 , Loralai=01.