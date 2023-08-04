LAHORE – River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is in medium flood levels.

River Ravi at Sidhnai and River Sutlej at Sulemanki and Islam are in low flood levels.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood level.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon low lies over Northeast Madhya Paradesh.

A trough of westerly wave persists over Northeast Afghanistan.

Light to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet.

Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Islamabad along with Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and DG Khan divisions during next couple of days.

Rainfall (mm) in catchment areas of rivers during last 24 hours

Indus: DG Khan (Airport=08 & Zain Sanghar=01), Tirah-Khyber & Phulra=03(each), Oghi &

Risalpur=02 each, Khaar-Bajaur=01, Attock, Babusar & Skardu=trace each).

Jhelum: Haraman, Dhulli & Bandi Abbaspur=01 each.

Chenab: Gujranwala=07.

Ravi: Ravi Syphon=08.

Sutlej: -Nil-

Others: -Nil-