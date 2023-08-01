LAHORE – River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is in medium flood levels.

River Indus at Taunsa, River Ravi at Sidhnai and River Sutlej at Sulemanki and Islam are in low flood levels.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood levels.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a well-marked monsoon low has developed over Northeast Bay of Bengal.

A fresh trough of westerly wave lies over northern parts of Afghanistan.

Mild moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over upper catchments of all the major rivers, Northeast Balochistan, Islamabad along with DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and DG Khan divisions during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase slightly over the upper catchments of all major rivers along with North & Northeast Punjab during the next 48 hours.

Rainfall (mm) in catchment areas of rivers during last 24 hours

Indus: Cherat=21, Kakul=l7, Dadu=15, Malam Jabba=10, Islamabad [New Airport=09, Shamsabad & Chaklala Airbase=06 each, Saidpur=01, Zeropoint=trace], Murree=09, Attock=08, Dir, Kamra Airbase & Pashat-Bajaur=05 each, Tirah-Khyber=04, Peshawar [Bacha Khan A/P=04, City & Airbase=02 each], Kalam & Rohri=03 each, Khawagoobo Bridge & Barkhan=02 each, Oghi, Drosh & Buner=01 each, Larkana, Skardu & Kohat Airbase=trace.

Jhelum: Joharabad=50, Kallar=18, Kotli=17, Palandri=09, Mangla=06, Garhi Dopatta=03, Jhelum=02, Bandi Abbaspur, Dhulli & Rawalakot=01 each.

Ravi: Lahore (Airport 63, Tajpura 55, Upper Mall 35, Nishtar Town 33, Mughalpura 32, Johar Town 12, Jail Road 10, City 09, Gulberg 06, Lakshmi Chowk 03).

Others: Ziarat=11, Pasni=01, Karachi Airport=trace.