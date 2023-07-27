LAHORE – River Indus at Taunsa and Guddu and River Sutlej at Sulemanki are in medium flood level.

River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Sukkur, River Jhelum at Marala, River Ravi at Balloki and Sidhnai and River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala are in low flood level.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood levels.

Owing to heavy monsoon rains over catchment areas, moderate to heavy flooding is expected in River Kabul at Nowshera, its tributaries and hill torrents of DG Khan from July 27 to July 30.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has already issued a flood alert for the administration of Sargodha, D G Khan, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan due to rising water level at River Indus.

According to the synoptic situation, well-marked low-pressure area lies over South Odisha (old Orissa) and adjoining areas.

Trough of westerly wave lies over Northeast Afghanistan and adjoining areas.

Moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal & Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 7000 feet.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected over the upper catchment of River Kabul along with catchment of River Indus during next couple of days.

Scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran & Nasirabad Divisions during the period.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours

Indus: Islamabad [Saidpur=109, Zeropoint=86, Bokra=56, Shamsabad=l0, Chaklala (Airbase)=09, Golra=08], Phulra=99, Kakul=87, Pashat-Bajaur=48, Buner=45, Malam Jabba=39, Tarbela=29, Bhakkar=12, Oghi=11, Murree=l0, Saidu Sharif & Cherat=06 each.

Jhelum: Kotli=51, Muzaffargarh=23, Muzaffarabad (City=18 & Airport=16), Rawalakot & Rohtas=17 each, Garhi Dopatta=15, Haraman=11, Dome1=08, Palandri & Chakwal=07 each, Joharabad=06.

Chenab: Sialkot (Cantt=95 & Airport=31), Multan [Mumtazabad=43, Chungi No.9=13, Shuja Abad=07], Hafizabad=29, Gujranwala, Noorpur Thal & Daulatnagar=24 each, Gujrat=12 & Shorkot =07 each.

Ravi: Lahore [Taj Pura=188, Airport=150, Shahi Qilla=141, Gulshan e Ravi=137, Qurtba chock=101, Misri Shah=51, Iqbal Town=50, Samanabad=48, Jail Road=43, Luckshami=42, Mughal Pura=35, Upper Mall=26, Gulburg=22, Johar Town=18, Township=09, Shandara=06], Sahiwal=86, Faisalabad [Gulam Muhammadabad=65 & Gulistan Colony=18], IChanewal=55 & Okara=37.

Sutlej: Bahawalnagar=14 & Bahawalpur (Airport)=10. Others: Muslim Bagh=11, Dalbandin=10, Ziarat=09 & Turbat=06.