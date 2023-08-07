LAHORE – River Indus at Tarbela, Chashma and Kotri and River Sutlej at Islam are in low flood levels.

All major rivers in other places are flowing below low flood levels.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a fresh trough of westerly wave lies over northern parts of Afghanistan.

Light moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of the country up to 4000 feet.

Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, thunderstorm rain of light to moderate intensity at isolated places is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Islamabad along with Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and DG Khan divisions during the next couple of days.

Indus: Malam Jabba=46, Phulra=42, Islamabad [Chaklala Airbase=32, Saidpur=24, Shamsabad=22, Zeropoint=2l, Bokra & New Airport=18 each, Golra=13], Kakul=32, Pashat-Bajaur=30, Kamra Air’base=24, Dir=21, Murree, Saidu Shuif, Oghi & Takht Bai=16 each, Tarbela, Attock & Mardan=15 each, Babusar=l4, Astore & Bagrote=12 each, Besham=08, Khar-Bajaur·& Gupis=06 each.

Jhelum: Kallar=25, Mangla & Jhelmn=18 each, Balakot=13, Chattr Kallas=11, Chakwal & Haraman=10 each, Kotli=09, Garhi Dopatta=08, Rawalakot=07, Mandibahauddin=06.

Chenab: Hafizabad=43, Sialkot (Cantt=37 & Airport=26), Barnala=12, Gujnt & Daulatnagar=11 each, Gujranwala=06.

Ravi: Narowal=41, Shakargarh=07.

Sutlej: -Nil-

Others: -Nil-