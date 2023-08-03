LAHORE – River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur and River Ravi at Sidhnai are in medium flood levels.

River Indus at Taunsa and Kotri, River Ravi at Balloki and River Sutlej at Gunda Singh Wala, Sulemanki and Islam are in low flood level.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood levels.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan Meteorological Department, trough of westerly wave over Northeast Afghanistan persists.

Light to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

Seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Islamabad along with Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore divisions during the next 48 hours.

After a couple of days, wet spell is likely to intensify.

Rainfall (mm) over catchment areas of rivers during last 24 hours

Indus: Bosak Bridge=54, Saidu Sharif=33, Attock & Takht Bai=23 each, Murree & Mardan=22 each, Kakul=21, Malam Jabba & Besham=18 each, Kamra (Airbase)=16, Cherat=14, Lower Dir=12, Khawagoobo Bridge=11, Pashat-Bajaur & Daggar=10 each, Dir=09, Boner & Tarbela=08 each), Shinkiari=07, Oghi=05, Tirah-Khyber=04, Bannu=03, Islamabad, Kalam & Kohat=02 each, Darashoot, Risalpur & Dhok Pathan=01 each, Babusar, DI Khan & Khaar-Bajaur=trace each.

Jhelum: Palandri=45, Mangla=41, Balakot=38, Mandibahauddin=32, Jhelum=28, Kotli=21, Rohtas=19, Domel=04, Haraman & Sara-e-Alamgir=03 each, Dhulli & Bandi Abbaspur=01 each, Sargodha=trace.

Chenab: Gujranwala=22, Daulatnagar=19, Sialkot 10, Gujrat=09.

Ravi: Narowal=l2, Lahore [Airport=10, Township=04, Johar Town & Jail Road=trace each, Ravi Syphon=06.

Sutlej: -Nil-

Others: -Nil-