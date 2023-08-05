LAHORE – River Indus at Chashma, Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri is in low flood levels.

River Kabul at Nowshehra, River Jhelum at Mangla, River Ravi at Sidhnai and River Sutlej at Sulemanki and Islam are in low flood levels.

All rivers in other places are flowing below low flood levels.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon low over Northeast Madhya Pradesh has become insignificant for the country.

The trough of the westerly wave lies over the northern parts of the country.

Light to moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet which are likely to intensify during the next 24 hours.

Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Islamabad along with Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and DG Khan divisions during the next couple of days.

Rainfall (mm) over catchment areas of rivers during the last 24 hours

Indus: Buner=74, Islamabad (Bokra=67, Saidpur=46, Golra=45, Chaklala Airbase=34, Zeropoint=24, New Airport=23, Shamsabad=17), Lower Dir=54, Pashat-Bajaur=46, Khaar-Bajaur=34, Malam Jabha=28, Tarbela=25, Bosak Bidge Murree & Daggar=13 each, Kakul=08, Dir=07, Khawagooho Brdige, Phulra & Arandu Nullah=-04 each, Darashoot. & Saidu Sharif=03 each, Tirah-Khyber=02, Besham & Oghi=01 each, Bahusar & Dhok Pathan=trace each.

Jhelum: Chakwal=51, Mandi Bahauddin=35, Mangla=17, Kallar=13, Bandi Ahbaspur=08, Balakot=07, Jhelum=-05, Haraman &, Dhulli=02 each, Qilla Rohtas, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad City & Palote=01 each, Sara-e-Alamgir & Chakri=trace each.

Chenab: Gujranwala =102, Hafizabad=46, Sialkot (Cantt=44, Airport=02), Gujrat=20, Daulatnagar=07.

Ravi: Ravi Syphon=33, Kotnaina=09, Shakar Garh=-02, Lahore & Narowal=trace each.

Sutlej: -Nil-

Others: -Nil-