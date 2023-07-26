LAHORE – River Indus at Chashma and Guddu and River Sutlej at Sulemanki are in medium flood level.

River Indus at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur, River Kabul at Nowshera, River Ravi at Balloki and River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala are in low flood level.

All rivers at other places are flowing below low flood levels.

Flash flooding is expected in the tributaries of River Kabul and hill torrents of DG Khan from 27th to 30th July.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has already issued a flood alert for the administration of Sargodha, D G Khan, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan due to rising water level at River Indus.

According to Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a well-marked low pressure area has developed over Northwest Bay of Bengal.

Yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over northern parts of Afghanistan persists.

Light currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet. Currents from Arabian Sea are likely to intensify.

Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D I Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran and Nasirabad Divisions during the next 24 hours.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over upper Sindh.

Monsoon activity is likely to increase over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions during next 48 hours.

Rainfall (mm) over catchment areas of major rivers during last 24 hours

Indus: Padidan=163, Barkhan=66, Mirpur Khas=39, Bhandu Wala=36, Rahim Yar Khan=30, Shaheed

Benazirabad=20, Rohri and Kakul=19 each, Moin-Jo-Daro=16, Phulra=15, Sukkur=13, Thatta and

Layyah=11 each, Chunian, Dadu and Ghalanai=09 each, Shinkiari=05, DG Khan, Tando Jam, Badin and Dir=04 each, Sakrand, Chhor and Besham=03 each.

Jhelum: Sargodha (Airbase=31 and City=18), Rawalakot=19, Garhi Dopatta=14, Chattar Kallas and Domel=08 each, Muzaffarabad (Airport=06 and City=03), Kallar=05 and Dhulli=03.

Chenab: Sialkot (Airport=41 and Cantt=04), Gujrat=26, Kot Addu=03.

Ravi: Lahore (Shahi Qila 107, Lakshmi Chowk 82, Gulshan-e-Ravi 71, Samanabad 48, Qurtaba Chowk 45, City 32, Chowk Nakhuda 12, Mughalpura and Gulberg 06 each, Upper Mall 05 and Nishtar Town 04).

Sutlej: Bahawalpur (City=16 and Airport=11), Kasur=04.

Others: Sibbi=127, Karachi [Gulshan e Hadeed=23, Surjani Town=15, Orange Town and Gadap Town=12 each, Saadi Town and Faisal Base=04 each),Turbat=12, Kalat=08, Panjgur=07, Loralai=05, Lasbela=04, Gawadar=03.