RITBA lauds budget

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) has lauded the budget terming it balanced which will go a long way in widening that tax base. However, it suggested some changes to make it better and acceptable for all the stakeholders for which consultation with tax bars is imperative. Speaking during a meeting of the executive body of RITBA, it’s President Syed Tauqeer Bukhari and Secretary General Zahid Shafique said that the process of sales tax registration has been simplified which is a welcome more. They said that there are over three hundred and fifty thousand industrial electricity connection while almost fifty thousand entities have Sales Tax registration, therefore, the FBR should bring these units into the tax net. The definition of cottage industry has been changed, earlier it was exempted from Sales Tax but now only that the industry will be exempted which is located in the residential areas which is amazing as the law does not allow setting up industry in the residential area. The tax experts said that those who buy items of daily use from big retailers are charged with 17 percent sales tax but now FBR has decided to payback five percent of the tax which is laudable but the procedure should be simplified for its success. It is very difficult for the business community to write national identity card number on every invoice which will promote the culture of business through fake identity cards, therefore, the proposal should be taken back.