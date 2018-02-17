Risk factor management plays key role in country’s economy: Jafri

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan is a developing nation, the factor of risk management plays a crucial role and any new business or startup requires an executable plan.

This was stated by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Syed Amir Jafri at a news conference here on Thursday. In continuous efforts to serve the economic development of the nation and to create new platforms for the incumbent youth, Momentum is hosting a Startup conference and exhibition for technological entrepreneurs, on 19th and 20th of February 2018, at Expo Centre, Karachi.

The grand affair will be graced by thousands of attendees interacting with more than 300 startups who will showcase their innovative solutions, around 50 practising professionals and entrepreneurs conducting relevant workshops and seminars on successful startups and survival as an entrepreneur.

Furthermore, the participating startups will be able to pitch their proposals to more than 20 investors and various representatives from 20 incubators during the two-day event. Amir Jafari said, “The response from the first Momentum Conference has been heartwarming.”

“We received huge appreciation from both the tech fraternity and startups for our efforts. This gave us the encouragement and motivation to ignite the 2nd edition of Momentum conference,” he said, adding, “Momentum ’18 will be bigger and better this year.

We will be hosting notable participants from the tech universe, to name a few: Google, IBM, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft have all agreed to play an active role. A few of their delegates from these tech giants will be visiting Pakistan for the very first time.

We hope their presence will help enlighten and boost the confidence of our youth to keep on working hard with zeal.”

Momentum is a one of a kind integrated platform designed for startups, mentors and advisors, incubators and accelerators, academics, mobile network giants, financial institutions, technological companies and stakeholders in Pakistan.