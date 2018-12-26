Rising youth

While teaching mathematics of grade 5 to my younger sister, one day I was giving her examples of inverse proportion, suddenly an example came in my mind I told her that the economy of our country is inverse proportional to the poverty prevailing here because when the economy rises poverty falls and falling economy gives birth to rising poverty. Although this example was difficult to understand for the fifth grade student but it opened different dimensions of thinking for me. I discussed this issue with one of my Fellow Hassan Tahir. We both studied different analysis and views on the issue of poverty in our country. At first we became panicky after studying the horrible situation of poverty in our country which is an international and dynamic phenomenon.

As the Pakistani citizens and beginners in the business studies, we have studied different analysis and facts on poverty. The main causes of poverty are unstable political situation, illiteracy, corruption, prevalent gender role ideologies, low business confidence, incessant growth rate in population, debt burden and war against terrorism. All these factors adversely affect GDP of our country.

Our present government is leaving no stone unturned for the uplift of economy. Poor people are being provided all the necessary facilities. The student of University of Engineering and Technology are participating actively to lend their hands to the government in solving this issue. We should think positively and fully support our government in handling this issue by initiating different programs for the poor people of our country. There is a well known proverb where there is a will there is a way May Allah Almighty shower His blessings on us and unite us as a single and strong nation (Ameen).

AIMAN SADIQ,

HASSAN TAHIR

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp