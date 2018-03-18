Rising US inflation likely to force ECB to extend bond buying

Frankfurt

European Central Bank officials considering when to end their bond-buying program have a new reason to move carefully: US inflationary pressures are helping to push up euro-zone borrowing costs. President Mario Draghi and his colleagues spent years insulating the single-currency area from global financial markets as it recuperated from a double-dip recession, debt crisis and brush with deflation. Now yields on German bonds — the closest thing to a regional benchmark — are rising largely in tandem with US. Treasuries as the world undergoes a synchronised expansion, suggesting that decoupling is coming to an end. Higher US yields spilling over to Europe could force the ECB to prolong asset purchases even further after the current phase ends in September. Unlike the Federal Reserve, which is predicted to raise interest rates at least three times this year to keep consumer prices under control, the Frankfurt-based institution is still well short of its inflation goal. Draghi has repeatedly urged persistence in providing stimulus, and has an opportunity to renew his call on Thursday, when the Governing Council meets to set policy. Borrowing costs in the euro area’s financial sector, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics, have already risen and are set for more increases.—Reuters