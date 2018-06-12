Rising trend of water level in Mangla Dam

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur

As a result of melting of snow on the upper reaches of the snow-clad Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state and resultant increased flow of related rivers falling in the country’s largest AJK-based Mangla dam, the water level in the reservoir was reported as in rising form as the level of the water in the dam was reported 1107.10 feet on Monday as compared to 1104.05 feet recorded a day before on Sunday, official sources said.

Minimum operating level of water in Mangla dam is 1050 feet with the maximum conservation level 1242 feet. Live storage capacity in the dam on Monday was reported as 0.450 MAF.MAF, the official sources told this Correspondent here on Monday.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Mangla, Tarbela, and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Monday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 167000 cusecs and Outflows 100500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 89300 cusecs and Outflows 89300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 44400 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 59900 cusecs and Outflows 37200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 170800 cusecs and Outflows 165800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 166500 cusecs and Outflows 143000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 133200 cusecs and Outflows 122500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 3400 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Guddu: Inflows 64500 cusecs and Outflows 55100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 42900 cusecs and Outflows 14100, Kotri: Inflows 6700 cusecs and Outflows Nil.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1386 feet, present level 1441.44 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage Monday 1.069 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1107.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Monday 0.450 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage Monday 0.142 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Monday, the sources added.