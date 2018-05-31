Rising trend of boutique among women gaining popularity

Rising trend of boutique among women of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is gaining popularity as many women are interested to wear ready-made clothes. Most of the women prefer to buy stitched clothes to avoid hectic efforts of repeated visits to tailors to save time and money.

An owner of ready-made clothes Sabina Alam said that in recent couple of years women are more tend towards boutiques clothes especially in middle class. She said that ready made clothes attracts large number of women because of its affordability and ease.

“I use to get number of customers on daily basis who are always keen for new trends and in eid days there number gets double.” Kosar jallel a working women said that “ as I have always shortage of time due to my hectic routine so I like to buy ready-made clothes to avoid tailor’s visits.” “ She said that there rates are very cheap in price usually with quality fiber, so however if I need of clothes for any party, I get it quickly without any announce”.—APP

