Rising street crimes

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to invite the attention of higher authorities and the city security authorities to this issue as it has been 10 days that in my area many of the people have complained about this. As this issue is very rampant in Karachi, many of us try to avoid taking our cell phones with us while walking on streets.

Recently, a relative of mine was beaten up by robbers and his cell phone was snatched on his way to the bakery. It was a terrible incident that really shook all of us a lot, but especially me personally. I wouldn’t wish this to happen again to anyone else. We, the citizens of Karachi, ought to be able to walk freely without the fear of facing such problems. It is really miserable that we have to face such issues either it is day time or night. It is affecting people psychologically; the trauma of going through a mobile-snatching incident leads toward a feeling of insecurity.

AREEBA SYED

Karachi

Related