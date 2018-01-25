Rising Pakistan a good example for the world community: Marriyum Aurangzeb

DAVOS : Minister of state for Information, Broadcating, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that law and order situation in Pakistan had improved considerably.

Talking to PTV at Davos, she said that foreign investment was coming to Pakistan through CPEC and it was a project of shared prosperity.

She said that a massive effort was underway for building infrastructure in the country adding that rising Pakistan was a good example for the world community. The minister said that CPEC was a project of common interest and the countries of the region were desirous of benefitting from it. She said the world community evinced tremendous interest in the of One Belt One Road impact session.

Marriyum said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi had an exhaustive discussion on investment opportunities in Pakistan in his meetings with Bill Gates, Asian Infrastructure Development Bank, Mitsubishi Corporation,Siemns and heads of important international organizations.

The minister said that in his meeting with Bill Gates the Prime Minister discussed different aspects of the health sector including Prime Ministe’s health programme, universal health coverage, elimination of polio and other related issues in which he acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in health related interventions. She said that the objective of these meetings was to revitalize foreign investment in Pakistan . Marriyum said that Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbassi had made historic representation of Pakistan at the WEF.

The MOS said that the revival of the trade activities in Pakistan occurred due to the vision of the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Marriyum said that the women fully represented Pakistan at Davos and their participation in the Forum was positively appreciated adding that the number of women in the Pakistani delegation was more than in the delegations of the other participating countries.

Orignally published by NNI