Rising mercury fails to dampen shopping spirit of women ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Rising mercury due to extreme temperatures has not dampen the shopping spirit of most of the women who in a large number are visiting shopping malls and markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to complete their shopping for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrati-ons.

Shopping is an entertaining activity and source of relaxation for most of the women which also give them break from humdrum routine of daily lives and make them energetic.

With the advent of third Ashra of holy month of Ramadan, all the small and big markets of twin cities including Jinnah Super, Super Market, F-10 Markaz, Commercial Center, Saddar etc. get over crowded with the buyers especially women and children.

Women either working ones or housewives are responsible to run home affairs and also look into what the family members require for any special occasion.

“It is a part of our tradition to buy clothes, shoes and all accessories for celebrating the most awaited Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Fitr in befitting manner.

Eid is a festival which remains incomplete without shopping”, Amina Hussain, a working woman said.

“Family competition is another factor which compels us to rush to the markets for eid shopping despite hot weather as most of the family members visit us on this special occasion”, she said while talking to APP.

Shazia, a young girl said, “It is an undeniable fact that everyone needs to be admired so hot weather cannot be a reason to affect our shopping

routine”.

“We prefer to go for shopping before Iftar to avoid rush of people who mostly visit markets after Iftar till late night. After completing my shopping, I have to buy eid gifts for my friends”, she said.

Although the trend of online shopping has become popular during the recent years, however, still most of the people do not rely on online products.

“Looking into a branded dress online or in real has a great difference, when we place order for a dress online, it looks totally different when it is delivered. So it is better to visit the shops rather placing online orders”, Naira Mohsin, a young girl said.—APP

