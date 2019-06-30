Rising kidney diseases in Pakistan

Laloona Rehan

DAY by day, number of kidney patients is increasing. This is happening because of bad lifestyle, unhealthy diet, poor quality of water, caffeine intake and because of some diseases especially hypertension and diabetes in Pakistan. The number of kidney patients is estimated to be 20 million and is increasing rapidly as per Pakistan Medical Association. The rate of diseases in under-developed countries is directly proportional to poverty. In our country, very few people can afford quality health care and huge expanses of the chronic illnesses. It is important to note that some diseases are the outcomes of other diseases. For example, Diabetics are easily prone to cardiac diseases, eyesight problems and an irreversible loss in the form of chronic kidney disease. In this situation, the expansion of CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) affect middle and low income families gravely.

CKD is a condition in which the kidneys affect their ability to remove waste and excessive water from the bloodstream. It is vital to take care of the kidneys to reduce chances of developing diseases. Due to kidney and other diseases the death rate has also increased. Due to many reasons, Pakistan is the eighth largest country with high prevalence of kidney diseases. The rate of increase of kidney diseases is because of unawareness on a very large scale. Excessive use of some medications especially analgesics/self-medication also causes chronic kidney diseases, kidney failure and other kidney problems. Low and dirty water intake, renal stones etc. put an individual on a very high risk of kidney disease. People with family history of diabetes and hypertension need to be very careful about kidney health and should monitor their blood urea, creatinine and glomerular filtration rate on regular basis. In order to avoid kidney diseases, it is important that diet and lifestyle should be balanced and healthy.

Getting good health services in Pakistan has always been an expensive idea. A number of renowned organizations in Pakistan provides free of cost kidney care treatment. Sindh institute of Urology and Transplantation (SUIT) https://www.siut.organd The Indus Hospitalhttps://indushospital.org.pk are two big institutions providing free of cost premium health care and are a ray of hope to the most vulnerable individuals of the society. While there are many other comparatively small organizations also providing free kidney care. The Kidney Centre https://kidneycentre.com is another non-profit hospital providing quality care to patients.

According to World Health Organization, “Obesity increases the risk of diabetes and hypertension, and it has a direct impact on the development of CKD and end stage renal disease. In individuals affected by obesity, the kidneys have to work harder, filtering more blood than normal (hyper filtration) to meet the metabolic demands of the increased body weight.” Education and awareness of the risks of obesity, kidney disease and a healthy lifestyle can bring about a dramatic change in the prevention of CKD. A healthier lifestyle doesn’t require much. A simple 30-50 minutes of brisk walking daily, adding up lots of greens in your diet, and avoiding unnecessary junk and binge eating.

Recommended dietary guideline for kidney patients is based on green vegetables mostly. Moreover, avoiding or limiting certain foods in one’s diet may help decrease the accumulation of waste products in the blood, improve kidney functions and prevent further damage. A kidney friendly diet includes limiting sodium and potassium to 2000 mg/day and limiting phosphorus to 1000mg/day. Individuals with chronic kidney diseases in stages 1-4 need to limit the amount of protein in their diet. Foods to be completely omitted from a kidney patient’s diet include soft drinks, avocados (rich in potassium), canned/processed foods (sodium is added for preservation), whole wheat bread (there is more bran hence the content of potassium and phosphorus is very high), brown rice, bananas, dairy products, oranges, processed meats, pickles, olives, apricots, potatoes, packaged instant and pre-made meals, spinach, dates, raisins and prunes.

Kidney patients are advised to make changes in their diet according to the frequency of their kidney damage, the stage of kidney disease as well as the medical intervention taking place, such as medications or dialysis treatment. One should consult a qualified dietitian to develop a meal plan that includes foods that one enjoys eating while maintaining kidney health. Egg whites provide a kidney-friendly source of protein. Other foods includes Cauliflower, blueberries, red grapes, garlic, buckwheat, olive oil, cabbage, skinless chicken, bell peppers, onions, arugula/rocket plant, radish, turnip, pineapple, cranberries etc. Following a renal diet seems a bit restrictive but is equally important as a healthy diet is the first and foremost medicine for the treatment of any disease.

—The writer, a Gold medallist, holds Master’s Degree in Food and Nutrition from University of Peshawar.