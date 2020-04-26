Rising Hindutva in Arab world

DR MUHAMMAD KHAN

THE anti-Muslim and anti-Islam comments, made by some Indians, residing in United Arab Emirates (UAE) have incited few Arabs, who reacted cautiously, since New Delhi enjoys exceptional relationships with Arab monarchs. However, the rare, daring and unprecedented remarks of UAE Princess, Sheikha Hend Faisal Al Qassemi, a royal businesswoman, has created panicky in New Delhi. In her Tweet, she categorically pointed towards those Indians, who were found involved in crafting and promoting anti-Islam and anti-Muslim sentiments. She warned them of dire consequences which could result into ‘fined and asking them to leave’ UAE. It is worth mentioning that, some Indian Hindu expatriates enjoying years of stay as UAE citizens have started spreading hate against Muslims on social media through their tweets and other social media means. A noticeable number of Indian Hindus have been found as exponents of the hate against Muslims and Islam. These include some of the top-notch Indian businessmen and businesswomen in UAE and people from Bollywood and showbiz. Saurabh Upadhyay, an Indian businessman in Dubai, was found spreading hate against Muslims including Indian Muslims while being on UAE soil and earning in billions. Reportedly, he has been deported back to New Delhi after charges of hate were proved against him. Another Indian woman, Preeti Giri working as a Chief Executive Officer of a business firm in UAE has been found abusing Islam and Muslims. Upon tracing her by Noora Al Ghurair, UAE police forced Preeti Giri to delete her Tweets and tweeter account and other social media profiles and later deported her back to India without punishing or penalizing her.After courageous actions of Princess Hend Al Qassimi and Noora Al Ghurair became a trend on Twitter which many people in UAE use to locate all those are involved in the spread of this hatred against Islam and Muslims. Indeed, the above mentioned anti-Muslim and anti-Islam racist campaign by Indian Hindu Diaspora has been leaked pre-maturely. Covid-19 and defamation of Tablighi Jamaat became the main reason for the hasty leakage of this otherwise well-orchestrated campaign. The real Indian motives included; creating acceptability for the influx of huge Indian Diaspora and then slowly and gradually taking over nerve centres of all wealthy Middle Eastern states, starting with GCC. The premature leakage of this campaigning started in India, where Tablighi Jamaat was blamed by Indian Government and right wing RSS militants for the spread of Coronavirus. Indian Hindus in UAE tweeted, “death to radical Islamic Tablighi terrorists”. The fact is neither these preachers of Islamic teachings are promote love, peace and respect for entire humanity without any discrimination of any religion, cast or creed. Based on this false accusation, Muslims in India are being targeted, beaten and killed mercilessly. Muslims in India who suffer Covid-19 are segregated, discriminated, dragged and humiliated. Over the years, Indian Diaspora has increased overwhelmingly in almost all Middle Eastern states. According to Indian Ministry of External Affairs, there are over 17.6 million Indian nationals living abroad. The highest concentration of expatriates Indians have been found in the Middle East, especially the GCC states. Within GCC, the highest number of Indians expatriates is living in the United Arab Emirates. As per World Bank statistics, out of total 9.89 million UAE populations, Indian share is 3.5 million which forms 28% of its total population. In UAE, the Indian Diaspora is in total control of its finances, industries, manufacturing, transport, professional services and entrepreneurship. Indeed, over 70% of the UAE economy is in control of the Indians. Owing to leniency in UAE laws, Indian Diaspora has greatly impacted the local Islamic culture of the Emirates. Indians have established a network of Indian cultural associations within UAE while taking UAE elites on board. The education system of Emirates is mostly run by Indian with majority of Hindus as their owners. Hindu temples are being built in UAE, especially in Dubai and Sharjah. Special facilities have been made by UAE Government for operating cremation in main cities of the Emirates. Bulk of shopping plazas, restaurants and entertainment centres are being run and controlled by Indian Diaspora. In other GCC states and Middle Eastern region, there is a sizable Indian population, which slowly and gradually over-taking their economies, job markets, education system, hostelling, public and entertainment facilities and even taking a huge share of the government jobs for entering into the local governance system. While being on the Muslim states, earning their bread from this soil, Indian Hindus have directly criticized the origin of Islam, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and 1.8 billion Muslims. Indian Hindus in UAE questioned the Muslims as, “still stuck to 1400 years old religion.” A Saudi scholar, Sheikh Abidi Zahrani has reacted sharply asking the governments of Middle Eastern countries “to secure down on any individual revealing compassion with extremist Hindu ideological background.”Repatriation of few Indian Hindus upon revelation of their anti-Islam and antiMuslim racist campaign without thorough investigation and punishing them would mean putting the real Indian agenda under the carpet. These racist remarks by few Indian Hindus were a sudden outpouring, prematurely exposing the veiled Indian agenda for larger Middle East. The Middle Eastern governments must probe the actual and long-term motives of India in this strategically and economically significant region. The ground realities clearly reveal a strong nexus between Zionism and Hindutva for over powering the entire Middle East in a future scenario. Therefore, it’s time that, Arab world must rise to the occasion. — The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.