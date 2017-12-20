Rising economic woes

A year back the economic health of the country appeared to be stable and on positive trajectory with the government’s financial team headed by Ishaq Dar at that time claiming that the bad days for the economy are over as a result of reforms introduced in different sectors. In fact this economic performance of the government was also being appreciated by different rating agencies and world institutions but the recent reports suggest the country is facing tough challenges on economic front as the fiscal deficit is burgeoning and the looming foreign loan repayment of about $ 7.4 billion will further erode the foreign reserves.

Indeed the events of the past one and a half years have badly affected the economy but this also shows the capability and capacity of a political leadership how does it manages and passes through the difficult times without having its adverse impact on the country. Today even if we sit with a layman, he has on his finger tips the reasons of the failure of the government to handle the situation. The incumbent government had prepared a privatization plan and enlisted about sixteen public sector entities for privatization but despite the passage of four years, none of them have been privatized as the priority of those given the reins of the ministry had never been the affairs of their ministry but appeasing their top leadership by resorting to rhetoric against the political opponents. Apart from a few, the performance of other ministries has also remained below par. Today the situation is that the Finance Ministry is headless for the last few months. Given the current situation, we will advise the honourable Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to appoint the Finance Minister or an Adviser so that a proper roadmap could be chalked out to steer the country out of current situation. The fact of the matter is that we will never be able to fix our problems unless tax to GDP ratio is enhanced, exports are bolstered and imports are checked besides the ruling elite pursues the course of austerity. Currently our focus is mainly on the investment pouring in from China. We need to exploit other sources as well. In fact the new auto policy introduced by the government was a very appreciable step that attracted auto companies from other countries including France. We expect that these companies will be fully facilitated so that they could start their operations without any obstacle. We have to bring in competitiveness in manufacturing sector and value addition in our agricultural and textile products if we really want to give a strong economic foundation to the country.

