Rising dollar

Through your esteemed newspaper, I want to draw people’s attention towards the topic “Dollar Increasing Criteria”. It is widely believed that a depreciated Rupee will give a push to Pakistani exports. Different business associations and economists have urged the government to depreciate it in order to give a temporary boost to exports. Even IMF has continuously maintained that Rupee is overvalued by at least 20%. This is concern about the implication of this policy on external debt can only make sense in rupee terms. But in dollar terms, rupee depreciation can reduce dollar value of external debt.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2016-17, Pakistan’s external debt is $58.4 billion. If the Rupee is depreciated to Rs115 per dollar, our external debt goes down to $54.3 billion. It is standard economics, whenever a currency loses value either due to inflation or depreciation, the debtor gains and the creditor loses. On the other hand, depreciation may not be viewed favourably by long-term foreign investors since they prefer investing in a currency in which their returns are secure. As Pakistan waits on the Emerging Market Funds to invest in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Rupee depreciation may render them nervous.

Our economy may run the risk of imported inflation especially in agriculture goods that we import. Pakistan’s major agriculture imports include edible vegetable, oil seeds, fruits, coffee, tea and spices. While this policy may not reduce our import bill by a large margin, it may adversely decrease the purchasing power of consumers especially those who are poor and lower middle income since a significant portion of their income is spent on food items. A permanent end to the external account crisis can only be achieved through increasing our export earnings. For that, we need to scale down economic protection of industries as it has turned them uncompetitive in the global markets.

MUHAMMAD AHSAN BAIG

Karachi

