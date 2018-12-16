Rising crimes raises question on performance of police

The remarkable 240 per cent increase in the incidents of bike lifting and alarming growth in other crimes in just twelve months is a question mark on the performance of self-proclaimed exemplary police of the Federal capital.

The data of Comparative Crime Statement gives a grim picture of the situation as 426 motorcycles theft cases were registered this year as compared to the 177 in the corresponding year. As compared to the rural areas, the figures of bike lifting in the suburban areas were extraordinary, where more force is deployed besides installation of security cameras under safe city project.

The ratio of the recovery and apprehending the culprits is also unsatisfactory, inviting public wrath over failure of the police to control criminal activity. The highest number of bike theft cases were reported in the area of Sadder Zone – Margalla, G-9, Golra, Tarnol, Shalimar and Ramna police stations, where some 167 cases were registered. Similarly, in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area Zone, 106 cases were reported. 75 cases were reported against bike theft in City Zone alone this year while 53 in 2017. Likewise, less number of cases were reported in Khanna, Nilore, Koral, Sihala and Lohi Bher police stations situated in rural areas of the federal capital, where 84 cases of bike lifting or snatching were registered as compared to 32 last year. The year 2018 also witnessed an increase of 2,207 cases related to robbery and car lifting.

The police spokesman said Inspector General of Police (IGP) had directed all police officials to ensure effective measures for protecting the lives and property of the citizens and adopting courteous attitude with citizens and perform duties in a professional manner.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Waqar Uddin Syed said every possible effort was being made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens while ‘Open Kutcheries’ were being organized to listen the problems of the citizens and address them immediately.

Resolving public problems would be on top priority and no laxity by any police official in this regard would be tolerated, he said.—APP

