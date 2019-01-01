Rising crimes in twin cities

IN recent months, crime rate has increased dangerously in both the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with incidents of firing, robberies and street crimes taking place almost on a daily basis.

Even the security personnel are not safe from the acts of these criminals. In I-8 sector of the federal capital on Monday, unknown armed assailants opened firing on the Falcon squad after a house robbery which left one personnel killed whilst another critically injured. In separate incidents, the unknown armed assailants continued their robbery spree in various parts of Rawalpindi on Monday depriving people of their valuables including cash, jewellery, motorcycles and mobile phones. Perturbed over the situation, the local people including traders resorted to demonstration in Sadiqabad area. People from other cities including the adjoining areas of the twin cities used to consider both Rawalpindi and Islamabad as the safest cities but given the frequency of recent crimes, the twin cities now appear to have turned into a comfortable abode for all kind of criminals and the situation warrants serious and concerted crack down by the police department in order to ensure protection of life and property of the common man. According to the findings of recent crime review, over fifteen hundred incidents of street crime including armed robbery, car lifting, mugging, mobile and purse snatching and loot and plunder were recorded in the first eight months of 2018. The situation could further deteriorate if attention was not paid to arrest the deteriorating law and order situation through a crackdown against the criminals followed by efforts to retrieve the situation by confidence building measures between police and the public. Trust level between police and the public is very important to nab the criminal elements. The people also need to keep a close eye in their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the police. We will also urge the Punjab Government as well as the Minister of State for Interior to personally look into the matter and order immediate steps that save the twin-cities from turning into another Karachi of 2000 and 2013.

