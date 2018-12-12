Among the challenges, air pollution is a serious challenge Pakistan is going through; that needs urgent attention to overcome. The country has experienced the steepest increase in air pollution levels since 2010. However, the excess in air pollution has taken place due to not exercising the restrictive laws against industries and other fuel consuming machines which release myriad harmful particles in air such as carbon dioxide, black carbon, CFCs, etc. Additionally, growing population is worsening the quality of air in Pakistan as well.

Until the State does realize about using modern technologies and growing plants for controlling the rising air pollution, it is foolish to expect the welfare of a nation. It is recommended that a country’s 25pc of land must be covered with forests for producing fresh air in the atmosphere whereas according to surveys Pakistan’s less than 4pc is covered with forests. Therefore, reforestation is the first and foremost step that government should take to reduce air pollution.

Truly, air in Pakistan does stand as an invisible killer. According to a report by Lancet, a medical journal, approximately 22 percent of deaths in Pakistan each year are attributed to air pollution, which is to be a large proportion for the loss of any nation. But disappointingly our government makes no efforts to reduce it for survival of the posterity.

ALLAH BAKHSH

Ball Nigwar, Turbat

