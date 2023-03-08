Rishi Sunak issues strict warning to migrants

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled a contentious proposal that will halt the influx of unauthorised immigrants into the country.

Sunak issued a firm warning that anybody who enter the nation unlawfully will not be permitted to request refuge.

“If you come here illegally, you can’t claim asylum. You can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections. You can’t make spurious human rights claims and you can’t stay,” Rishi Sunak said in a tweet.

“We will detain those who come here illegally and then remove them in weeks, either to their own country if it is safe to do so. Or to a Safe Third Country like Rwanda and once you are removed, you will be banned as you are in America and Australia from ever re-entering our country,” he added.

According to the proposed bill, the UK’s interior minister Suella Braverman will have the obligation to deport immigrants who enter the country unlawfully, such as by crossing the English Channel.