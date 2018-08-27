Rise of tokenism

The world has long been witnessing an untiring struggle for the strong belief of feminism. This wrestle, against the male-dominance, had extensively been initiated to achieve the same platform of equal rights and opportunities as men had ever enjoyed.

Eventually, with a constant flow of hardships and sacrifices of many decades, women have attained a significant place in almost every society across the globe. Today, it is a great happiness to see women contributing their skills and competency in almost every field of work in Pakistan: education, health, social work, business and entrepreneurship, defence, politics and the like. However, yet, some hatred practices of gender discrimination are being conducted at large but in some sophisticated hidden forms. Many organizations – governmental and non-governmental – for instance, offer women such significant representation amid masked intentions to symbolize it for “Tokenism”. These organizations do so in order to portray their soft image before world – to show their contribution in favour of feminism.

Also, these organizations never offer the leading positions to women until and unless the positions are risky – a company runs through a complex phase. Hence, unitedly, the whole nation – youth in particular – must speak up against this profound modern form of discrimination.

FAHAD KHAIR MUHAMMAD

Naudero

