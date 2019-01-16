Rise in prices

Nowadays everywhere in Pakistan, prices of goods are touching the sky and enduring the life of the poor. Majority of the people in Pakistan lives in miserable conditions and find it hard to meet their basic needs. Especially, increase in petrol prices has disturbed the students, because they used to travel towards their schools on bikes, but now they cannot afford the price of petrol.On the other hand, it can be a reason of high illiteracy rate in Pakistan, because if the parents who are living under poverty line won’t buy the expensive goods, then their families can die, if they buy them, then they are not be able to provide quality education to their children because of high fee in educational institutions. It is my earnest request to the government to take some benevolent measures to with a view to bringing ease to the life of the downtrodden.

AM BALOCH

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp