Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai has expressed serious concerns over increase in policy rate by another 150 basis points in view of prevailing inflation, devaluation of currency and twin deficit in Pakistan. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Engr. Daroo Khan said that SBP continues to operate a tight monetary policy despite the clear evidences that this policy strangulates investment and hampered the economic activities in Pakistan in Pakistan. He underlined that the IMF bailout package will further create burden on poor segment of society in terms of rising utility prices which will ultimately increase inflation in the economy. At present, every Pakistani possess a debt of one lac fifty nine thousands rupees. The President FPCCI termed the contractionary monetary policy as an anti-investment policy which has declined the economic activities in the first ten month of the current fiscal year due to declining of large scale manufacturing and service sector. He indicated that 12.25 percent policy rate is very high compared to regional economies like India 6.0 percent, China 4.35 percent, Sri Lanka 9.0 percent, Thailand 1.75 percent, Indonesia 6.5 percent, Malaysia 3.00 percent etc. While commenting on the devaluation of currency, Engr Daroo Khan stated that the rising of exchange rate will increases the prices of imports particularly petroleum products which comprises 30 to 35 percent import bill of Pakistan. He suggested the government to intervene in the economy for currency stabilization and control of inflation.