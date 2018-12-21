Rise in Indian atrocities

The recent rise in atrocities of Indian forces in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir is quite alarming for the regional peace. The unwarranted brutal killing of innocent Kashmiri youths is sheer violation of human rights. The flag-bearers of human rights and equality must step forward and pressurize India to stop this act of barbarity.

The wailing families of martyreds are asking questions from the rest of world as to why their beloved sons are being killed so mercilessly. The United Nation must intercede and urge India to stop jingoism in Kashmir. The plebiscite promised by the World Body must be conducted so that the fate of Kashmiri people is decided.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp