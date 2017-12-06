Rise from failures

When you no longer fear dying what else life can threat you with? I tell you how risky life is you are not going to get out alive. There is one place where all the people with greatest potential are gathered one place that is the graveyard. As best we know we have one life. In it, you have to trust your own ideas, your own voice, and your honesty and through this you will find your way. You do not have to be fearless just never let that fear stop you. Have greater purpose in life well beyond the pursuit of financial success. You can change today if you redefine what success is to you. You become a leader by mentoring with others. Who you aspire to be like.

You can rebalance your priorities in life. We rely more on enthusiasm whatever you do it enthusiastically and people will like it more. When you are willing to throw it all on the line that is when life takes a whole new dimension. When you are in your little mind, in your little personality mind, when you are not centred and you really have no idea who you are. You get all flustered. You get stressed all the time. There is supreme moment of destiny calling on your life. Your job is to feel that, to hear that, to know that. There is no such thing a failure. Failure is just that thing that is trying to move you in another direction. So you get as much from your loses as you do from your victories, because the loses are there to wake you up. Do not be afraid to make a mistake.

It is better than to do nothing and learn nothing and not evolve. If somebody is making fun of you because you made a mistake never go down because of it. If you say, so what? To their face. They are powerless. Yes, I messed up, tomorrow it will be another day. Next year will be another year. Do what makes you great. You cannot let a fear of failure, a fear of comparison, a fear of judgment stop you from doing what is going to make you great.

M FAIZAN QURESHI

Via email

