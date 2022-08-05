Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy have completed the signing of Riqui Puig from Barcelona reportedly on a free transfer.

The Spanish club officially announced the news on their website.

Puig, who rose through the ranks of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy after joining their under-16 setup from Terrassa FC, never quite lived up to the expectations of the club.

He was once seen as the future of Barca’s midfield, even inheriting legendary Xavi’s number 6 shirt, but now is heading to California where the competition is not up to European standards just yet.

His development was perhaps hampered by the fact that he had to play under four different managers in his time at the Catalans.

Puig has signed a 3-1/2-year contract with the MLS side until the end of the 2025 MLS season and will be on his way once his visa is granted.

Barcelona still maintains some trust in Riqui Puig as they have inserted a buy-back clause in his contract with LA Galaxy while also being entitled to 50% of the proceeds from a potential future sale of the player.

“Riqui is a very technical and well-educated player with incredible experiences for his age. He will fit seamlessly into our group and style of play,” LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said.

Puig made 57 appearances for Barcelona’s senior side scoring two goals for the club after making his debut with the senior squad in 2018.