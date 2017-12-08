Riphah University organized

Students Day

Staff Reporter

Student Services Department of Riphah International University organized a one day student event to promote extracurricular activities on Thursday 7th at its I 14 campus Islamabad. Students from different faculties participated in the event and organized different food stalls, art gallery, Painting Competition and other sports activities.

On this occasion Pakistan’s renowned trainer Mr. Akhtar Abbas conducted a workshop on students career planning. In his speech he also asked students to focus on character building by doing something good for society during and after the studies.

World youngest Microsoft certified professional also known as Little Professor Zaidan Hamid also participated in the event and shared his intellectual ideas with students.