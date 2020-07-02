Riphah University holds symposium on ‘Digital Transformation in HE’

The world has turned into a global village as the technological developments have compelled stakeholders in all the fields of academia and industry including medicine, engineering, pharmacy, physical therapy, management sciences, media sciences, social sciences etc., to keep themselves abreast of constantly evolving trends and challenges in their respective areas.

Considering the need of digital transformation and changes in landscape of higher education; Riphah University has organized an online symposium on “Digital Transformation in Higher Education” which gathered a bouquet of experts from all over the world.

The main objective of the online symposium was to bring together leading academic expert scientists and researchers to share their experiences on all aspects of online learning and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, issues, challenges encountered, and strategies adopted to cope with change.

In the welcome address, Riphah International University Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan shared that socio-economic development of our country is inextricably linked with its higher education system, particularly scientific research and innovation in technology. He further discussed the opportunity to rethink and redesign our higher education system for a paradigm shift from brick and mortar universities to the universities in handheld devices and from traditional pedagogical approach to inclusively effective and equitable e-learning.

The symposium was graced by world renowned keynote speakers: Prof. John Sanders (United Kingdom), Prof. Vernon Curran (Canada), Prof. Hossam Hamdy (United Arab Emirates), Dr. S.G. Rao (United Arab Emirates), Prof. Michael Sankey (Australia), Prof. Paul Barach (United States of America), Prof. Dr. Ajantha Dharmasiri (Srilanka), Dr. Khurram Jamil (United States of America), Dr. Zarrin Seema Siddiqui (Vietnam), Dr. M. Saiful Bahri Yusoff (Malaysia), Dr. Tao Le (United States of America), Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed (Pakistan) and Dr. Saad Naeem Zafar (Pakistan). Dr. Raheela Yasmin (Pakistan) moderated the symposium.

Director Marketing Riphah International University, Dr. Yousaf Siddiqui appreciated the overwhelming response from 4000+ participants from 350+ organization and from 20+ countries.

This online symposium on Digital Transformation was the first episode of an upcoming series of events. Such events have provided an opportunity to the scientists and researchers to boost their professional development, build a network with other eLearning professionals, and gain the latest insights from industry leaders on digital transformation.