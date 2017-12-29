Riphah university, DICE Foundation US organize media conference

Riphah Institute of Media Sciences, a constituent Institute of Riphah International University with Distinguished Innovation Collaboration & Entrepreneurship(DICE) Foundation US, organized an International Conference on Creative Arts & Media (DICE CAM -2017 ) at Higher Education Commission (HEC). The conference discussed various topics of the intellectual capacity building of stakeholders in Creative Arts and Media, success stories and critical praise and Critical Acclaim; what it means to artists and academics.

Dr Khurshid Ahmad Qureshi, Chairman & Founder of DICE Foundation addressing the inaugural session said “Pakistan is one of the beautiful countries in the world with immense talent & all natural resources.” He spoke about the power of innovation that all developed countries have adopted in recent times and achieved milestones in the economies.

He quoted the examples of world-leading companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple & HP, how they started from small innovative ideas and achieved success with continuous innovation and creativity. He said Pakistani youth can use creativity and innovation as a tool to produce wealth for the country and nation.—APP

