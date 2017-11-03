Riphah organizes workshop on development framework

Staff Reporter

Riphah Center of Islamic Business, a constituent Institute of Riphah International University in collaboration with the Islamic Research and Training Institute, (IRTI) Islamic Development Bank (IDB), JEDDAH organized a one day International workshop to develop a “Framework for Surveys and Impact Analysis through Maqasid al-Shariah based Index of Socio-Economic Development”. It aimed at discussing the policy issues involved and mobilize quality policy oriented research in the field.

Research Scholars from various Islamic countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, IRTI, IDB, Jeddah and Pakistan participated in the workshop and presented their papers. Three categories of papers on policy, economics and finance were discussed in five sessions.

Prof. Dr Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Riphah welcomed the audience and delivered a policy address on Maqasid al Shariah realization in Socio-Economic Development and need for their Measurement. He appreciated the efforts of the RCIB and Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) in organizing this workshop. It was followed by a presentation by Dr Salman Syed Ali, representative of IRTI, on guidelines for preparing the Maqasid al Shariah based Index Framework.